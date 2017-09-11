India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Ticket rates between Rs 250-Rs 5,120 in Indore

The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium. (Source: AP) The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium. (Source: AP)

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Monday said it has fixed the ticket prices ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,120 for the third one day international (ODI) between India and Australia to be played in Indore on September 24.

The ticket prize will include 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar told PTI on Monday.

The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium. The date from which the 20,000 odd tickets will sold online and through cash counters will be announced shortly, he added.

Kanmadikar also said that the Holkar stadium has the capacity to accommodate 28,500 spectators.

According to Kanmadikar, separate seating arrangement for the women and specially-abled cricket fans has been made for the third ODI. The five match ODI rubber between India and Australia starts from September 17 with the first game in Chennai.

