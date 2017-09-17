Virat Kohli stays top of ICC T20 rankings; Jasprit Bumrah climbs to second as bowler

Virat Kohli continues to lead the way in ICC T20I rankings. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli continues to lead the way in ICC T20I rankings. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli has maintained his top spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah jumped to second in the bowlers’ category after the only T20I against Sri Lanka. The biggest jump in latest update has seen Babar Azam go up to sixth in the batsman’s list following a Man of the Series show against World XI in the historic Independence Cup series.

Azam scored 179 runs in the three match series where he started off with 86 runs and added 45 runs and 48 runs in the second and third T20I – all played in Lahore. Elsewhere, Ahmed Shehzad who scored 171 runs, also gained nine slots to reach joint-22nd position.

Virat leads number-two ranked Aaron Finch of Australia by 39 points, while Evin Lewis of West Indies has grabbed a career-best third position after jumping up a place.

Bumrah has moved a place to edge Imran Tahir to move into the second spot. The table is led by Imad Wasim of Pakistan. Other Indian to feature in the top 10 is R Ashwin at tenth.

