Virat Kohli hosts MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and others at his resturant in New Delhi

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and other members of the Indian cricket team visited Nueva, a resturant owned by the captain.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 1, 2017 10:40 am
Indian cricket team is in New Delhi for the first T20 International against New Zealand. But, on the eve of the match, the team paid a visit to a special place in the national capital. Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, who hails from the capital, invited his team to Nueva, a chain of resturants owned by him.

On Tuesday night, members of the Indian cricket team including Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni were seen at the resturant along with Kohli. The players celebrated the marriage anniversary of Dhawan.

The Indian opener later posted a picture of him cutting the cake and thanking his teammates for celebrating the anniversary.

India play New Zealand in the first T20I on November 1 at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. This match will also be the final international game of Ashish Nehra, a local boy.

India won a highly-contested ODI series 2-1 after winning the second and third ODI. Both teams will play a three-match T20I series which concludes on November 7.

 

