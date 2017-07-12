Virat Kohli holidays with Anushka Sharma in New York, see pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in New York. (Source: Cricket Shots Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in New York. (Source: Cricket Shots Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spotted holidaying in New York, before the Indian captain leaves for the Sri Lanka tour later this month.

The celebrated couple were clicked in New York after Kohli finished the West Indies tour with a 3-1 victory in the five-match ODI series. India however lost the T20 match against the Windies. Before the tour to West Indies, the 28-year-old captain was in England to defend India Champions Trophy title. India, however, fell down against Pakistan in the final, losing the match by 180 runs.

Making good use of his time between the West Indies and Sri Lanka tour, that starts from 26th July, Kohli was spotted in New York spending time with the Bollywood actress.

In an interview last month, Kohli had spoken about his special moments with Anushka, who has been busy promoting her latest movie ‘When Harry met Sejal’ with Shah Rukh Khan. I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together,” he had said.

Anushka has also been uploading pictures of New York from her official Instagram account.

Kohli will now leave for Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, five-match ODI and a T20.

