Virat Kohli holds on to 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings, Axar Patel best-placed India bowler

India captain Virat Kohli has managed to hold on to his third position in the ICC one-day player rankings. The right-hander is the only Indian to feature in the top ten.

The competition is always intense where all world-class batsmen from around the world compete for top positions. The top three batsmen in ODI rankings include- South Africa’s AB de Villiers with 874 points, Australia’s David Warner marginally short of the first position with 871 and then comes Virat Kohli with 852.

There are other Indian batsman who didn’t feature in top-10, but did manage to feature in top-20, Rohit Sharma secured 12th position followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni on 13th and Shikhar Dhawan, who dropped a place went to 15th.

However, it was disappointing for the Indian bowlers as none of the bowler could make it to top-10. India’s promising left-arm spinner Axar Patel grabbed the highest rank among the Indian bowlers on joint 11th position along with New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry. Amit Mishra bagged the 13th spot, followed by the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on joint 18th position.

India, South Africa and England have four batsmen each inside the top-20, followed by three batsmen from New Zealand and two each from Australia and Pakistan. In bowling rankings, Bangladesh and England managed to have three bowlers each inside the top-20 and New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have two each.

Shakib Al Hasan managed to seal top spot in ICC all-rounder rankings, England is the only team to have three players in top-10 all-rounder rankings. In the ICC one-day team rankings, South Africa stays on top with 122 points, followed by Australia on 118 and India just a point behind with 117 on third position. New Zealand with 114 and England at 112 are the fourth and fifth teams completing the top-5 ODI rankings.

Australia and India have a great chance of overtaking South Africa in the rankings if they manage to win all their league matches with South Africa losing all three of them. South Africa, Australia, India and New Zealand have won the Champions Trophy previously except England, who are yet to open their title account.

Champions Trophy is also a huge opportunity for Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to improve their rankings as England and seven other top-ranked sides will be directly qualified for ICC World Cup 2019. Bangladesh once reached to sixth position leaving Sri Lanka West Indies and Pakistan behind.

