Virat Kohli hits 35th ODI century, 13th as captain of India

Virat Kohli struck his 35th ODI ton. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli struck his 35th ODI ton. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli made his 35th ODI century, the second most in limited-overs cricket against South Africa in Centurion on Friday. He continued his terrific form in the on-going bilateral series Apart from his century, Kohli grabbed another record to his name by becoming the highest run-getter in a bilateral series surpassing his teammate Rohit Sharma who achieved the feat in 2013-14 against Australia after scoring 491 runs in the series.

Kohli while scoring his 35th ODI ton in the sixth ODI went past the 500-run mark in the series. This is also the highest number of runs scored by a skipper in a bilateral series.

The century on Friday was made off just 82 balls and with the help of 17 fours, including the four he hit to reach the three-figure mark. This was his third century of the series after he had made hundreds in the first and third match.

In terms of centuries made by captains in ODI cricket, he is now only behind former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting who has the most number of hundreds as a captain — 22. Kohli now has 13 centuries, same as AB de Villiers, who was captain of South Africa.

Earlier, India after winning the toss opted to bowl first and the bowlers restricted the home side on 204 after debutant Shardul Thakur scalped a four-for to return with figures of 4/52. India during the chase lost Rohit Sharma early but Kohli held the innings together with Shikhar Dhawan as the two compiled a partnership of 61 runs for the second wicket. Dhawan was later undone by Lungi Ngidi for 18. But Kohli continued with his assault to smash yet another hundred in ODI format.

