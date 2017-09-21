India vs Australia: Virat Kohli falls for the sixth time in nervous nineties

Only in Express
Virat Kohli gets out in the nineties for the sixth time in his career and this is one of the many records, an unwanted one, where he is behind Sachin Tendulkar.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 21, 2017 5:10 pm
Virat Kohli, Kohli, Kohli vs Australia, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Australia tour of India 2017, Eden Gardens, Indian national cricket team, Cricket news, Indian Express Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form with the bat as he scored a well-anchored knock of 92 runs during the second one-day international against Australia. (Source: PTI)
India skipper Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form with the bat as he scored a well-anchored knock of 92 runs during the second one-day international against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The 28-year old batsman, who was one century short of surpassing former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting (who has 30 centuries to his name in 375 ODIs), fell for the sixth time in the nervous nineties when he was bowled by Nathan Coulter Nile. Interestingly this is one record of Sachin Tendulkar that Kohli is still behind. Tendulkar has been dismissed for an incredible 18 times in the nineties.

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Kohli vs Australia, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Australia tour of India 2017, Eden Gardens, Indian national cricket team, Cricket news, Indian Express Virat Kohli hit eight boundaries in his innings of 92. (Source: Reuters)

In his 107-ball knock, Kohli hit four boundaries before being caught by Glenn Maxwell off Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 37th over. Kohli has scored 1092 runs in 23 innings, which include five centuries and five fifties against Australia. So far in 196 ODIs, Kohli has accumulated 8679 runs at an average of 55.63. He has recorded 30 ODI hundreds and 45 fifties.

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Kohli vs Australia, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Australia tour of India 2017, Eden Gardens, Indian national cricket team, Cricket news, Indian Express Virat Kohli forged a 102-run partnership with opener Ajinkya Rahane before the later was run-out in the 24th over. (Source: Reuters)

Meanwhile, anchoring India’s innings, Virat Kohli forged a 102-run partnership with opener Ajinkya Rahane before the later was run-out in the 24th over. After Manish Pandey was dismissed cheaply, Virat Kohli added 55 runs with Kedar Jadhav as the duo steadied India’s innings and took their score past 150.

After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat first. However, India suffered early blow with Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the sixth over.

