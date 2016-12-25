Virat Kohli in Uttarakhand with Anushka Sharma; Chief Minister Harish Rawat cashes in to promote tourism

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli (background) at the Jolly Grant airport. (Source: APH Images) Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli (background) at the Jolly Grant airport. (Source: APH Images)

After a gruelling phase of Test cricket which saw India emerge as the top Test team this year, the leader of the Indian side Virat Kohli and other members are on a much deserved break. The captain was on Saturday spotted with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun. Both are in Uttarakhand to reportedly spent Christmas in Narendernagar (Tehri).

Kohli is also the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand and this is his first visit to the state after the announcement which was made by the state tourist department in April this year. And this prompted Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat tweet about their arrival in Uttarakhand.

The CM welcomed them through a tweet and even used this as a chance to promote tourism in the state.

“Welcome to #Uttarakhand @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli Hope you have memorable moments throughout your visit #VisitUttarakhand #UttarakhandTourism (sic),” he tweeted.

Kohli, apart from leading India to four consecutive series win in Tests, has had a phenomenal year as a batsman. Not only in Test cricket, but the Delhi lad has been in prolific form in other two formats of the game as well. Even in the 2016 Indian Premier League, Kohli emerged as the highest run-getter with 973 runs.

His international run tally stands a 2595 runs in just 41 innings. He has also scored three duble centuries this year, the only Indian cricketer to do so and the first Indian captain as well.

In 2016, he has 739 runs in only 10 ODIs and in T20Is, he has amassed 641 runs. In another achievement, his average in all three formats of the game went over 50.

