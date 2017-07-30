Virat Kohli hasn’t been tested yet as captain, says Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli has won every Test series he has captained India in. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli has won every Test series he has captained India in. (Source: Reuters)

After the India win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle, former captain Sourav Ganguly has said that India won’t be challenged in these conditions but also felt that Virat Kohli has not been challenged as a captain yet.

India completed their biggest Test win overseas when they beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs in Galle on Saturday. Chasing a target of 550 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245 mid way through the final session on day four of the Test,

“India are perfectly balanced with so much firepower in their batting, bowling and fielding. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have a lot to worry about,” Sourav Ganguly told India Today.

“The last two years they (Team India) have been wonderful, especially away from home. Under Anil they won everything in the West Indies and then came the home season. I feel India won’t be challenged in these conditions. Kohli is absolutely right when he said in the post match ceremony that ‘they have been clinical in their performance’,” he added.

From the Galle Test which was Kohli’s first match as full-time captain after he took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, who retired from Tests in 2014, he has won 10 Test and lost only two. He has five draws from the 19 Tests he has captained India so far in. But, Ganguly said that he is to be tested and performances in South Africa, Australia and England will be the yardstick.

“Virat hasn’t been tested yet. Sri Lanka is probably not the strongest Test side at the moment. For me, the fans as well as for Virat Kohli himself, the yardstick will be how well his side performs in South Africa, Australia and England.

The former India opener was all praise for Kohli the batsman, who scored hi 17th Test century on Saturday. He said that there was no lean patch. He also said that if Sri Lanka want to challenge India, they need to think a lot about their bowlin.

“I don’t consider it a lean patch as he only struggled in one series. If you look at the Champions Trophy and the one-day series in West Indies, he has been in good touch. Sri Lanka have a lot to think about on how to get batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out. If they don’t bowl well they will have to field a lot in these hot and humid conditions,” Ganguly said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd