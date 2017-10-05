Virat Kohli has got qualities of being one of India’s great captains, says Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli has had a tremendous record this year in ODI’s as a captain. (Source: File) Virat Kohli has had a tremendous record this year in ODI’s as a captain. (Source: File)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded current India skipper Virat Kohli for his leadership skills and said that he can go on to become one of the greatest captains of India. However, Ganguly did add a word of caution as he said that the tours to South Africa, England, Australia will be crucial.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly said, “Virat Kohli has got qualities of being one of India’s great captains, there’s no doubt about it. I think next 15 months will be important for him when India go to South Africa, England, Australia and the World Cup. I think he is in the right direction. He is preparing his team, he’s picking players and giving opportunities.”

On the upcoming series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka Ganguly gave his prediction and said, ” They will beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka, there’s no doubt about it. India will be challenged when they go to South Africa but I feel this side has got the ability to do well there as well.”

It may be recalled here that Ganguly had earlier also credited Kohli for instilling confidence and faith in his players, particularly in MS Dhoni. “Players are made and players are broken by the faith you show in them. And I think Virat Kohli is responsible for what we are seeing of MS Dhoni today.”, Ganguly had said.

Virat Kohli is India’s third-most successful Test captain behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly now. While Ganguly was the one who introduced the aggressive form of cricket, Kohli has gone on to ensure that all his players come out with positive aggression.

