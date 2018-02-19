Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries: Gundappa Viswanath

Virat Kohli has so far scored 56 international hundreds while Sachin tendulkar holds the record of maximum ton with 100 to his name. (Source: Express Archive) Virat Kohli has so far scored 56 international hundreds while Sachin tendulkar holds the record of maximum ton with 100 to his name. (Source: Express Archive)

Former legendary cricketer Gundappa Viswanath believes that current India skipper Virat Kohli can go on to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 100 international centuries. Kohl has been in an exceptional run of form and notched up his 35th ODI hundred in the recently concluded one-day international series against South Africa. In Tests Kohli has hit 21 centuries. Virat Kohli has so far scored 56 international hundreds while Sachin tendulkar holds the record of maximum ton with 100 to his name.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, the 65-year-old said, “Kohli has shown consistency, performance and is getting hundreds regularly, he has got every chance to break that record, but it’s a tall order.

“Records are eventually meant to be broken. I am happy for that and I think even Sachin will be happy. But it is still a long way to go,” PTI quoted him saying.

Hoping that the Indian skipper continues to perform at the same level, he said, “Everyone knows what Kohli is doing, he has been absolutely brilliant. Consistency is amazing and his hunger for runs, aggressiveness, he is at another level and I hope he continues and stays there.”

“The confidence is showing on his team, it is doing very well, their performance augurs well for Indian team,” he added.

Refraining from comparing Kohli with other Indian captains. Vishwanath said, “I do not wish to compare but certainly the result is showing what Virat is doing. They beat most of the teams in India in recent times and in South Africa they came very close to beating them, especially in the first Test. They came back and won the third Test. I have confidence on this team that they will do well against other teams in their own countries.”

Applauding the performance of wrist spinners, Vishwanath said, ““Wrist spinners always come in handy because they can get turn on any wicket. Kuldeep is showing amazing consistency, I don’t think they picked up his wrong uns’.”

