Virat Kohli now has a century against each Test playing nation

Virat Kohli scored his 16th Test hundred and two tons short to surpass former skipper Sourav Ganguly. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights at the end of the opening day’s play in the one-off cricket Test between India and Bangladesh.

# Virat Kohli has at least one Test hundred against each of the seven teams he has played against (Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies). He hasn’t played against Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

# Cheteshwar Pujara (83) has posted his 12th fifty in Tests – his first vs Bangladesh.

# Pujara enjoys an impressive record in Tests at home – his tally being 2338 runs at an average of 63.18, including eight centuries and nine fifties, in 26 Tests.

# Pujara has amassed 1605 runs at an average of 89.16, including six centuries, in 21 innings, establishing an Indian record for most runs in a first-class season, held by Chandu Borde in the 1964-65 season – 1604 (ave.64.16) in 28 innings, including six hundreds.

# Murali Vijay (108) has posted his ninth century in Tests – his second vs Bangladesh.

# He has recorded back to back hundreds vs Bangladesh in Tests – 150 at Fatullah in June 2015 and 108 at Hyderabad in February 2017.

# Pujara’s impressive tally of nine centuries is the joint-third most by an Indian opener in Tests next only to the 33 by Sunil Gavaskar and 22 by Virender Sehwag. Gautam Gambhir had also registered nine.

# Pujara and Vijay were involved in a stand of 178 – India’s second highest partnership for the second wicket vs Bangladesh in Tests behind the 259 between Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid at Chittagong in December 2004.

# Pujara-Vijay pair became the first Indian pair to register five century stands in a season – their aggregate being 852 runs in nine innings at an average of 94.66. Hayden and Ponting were involved in seven century stands in 2005-06 and five each by David Boon & Mark Waugh and Hayden & Justin Langer.

# Virat Kohli has recorded his 12th hundred as number four batsman in 53 innings, emulating the feat of Gundappa Viswanath (124 innings). Only Sachin Tendulkar has scored more centuries at this batting position among the Indian batsmen – 44 in 275 innings.

# Of his 16 hundreds in Tests, Kohli has registered nine in 36 innings as captain. Only Sunil Gavaskar has registered more as captain amongst the Indians – 11 in 74 innings. Azharuddin had posted 9 in 68 innings.

# Kohli’s average as captain is the best among the Indian players – his aggregate being 2222 (ave.67.33) in 23 matches.

# Kohli is the fourth batsman to manage 1000 runs in a home season in Tests – 1075 (ave.89.58) in 9 Tests. Virender Sehwag had scored 1105 in 2004-05; Graham Gooch – 1058 in 1990 and Sunil Gavaskar – 1027 in 1979-80.