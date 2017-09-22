Virat Kohli hails Kuldeep Yadav for becoming third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav picked up a hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata. (Source: Reuters) Kuldeep Yadav picked up a hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata. (Source: Reuters)

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav etched his name in record books after becoming the third Indian bowler to bag an ODI hat-trick when he scalped three consecutive wickets Australia in the second ODI of the five-match series in Kolkata on Thursday. Kuldeep first removed wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade who played on a wide delivery on to his stumps while next trapped Ashton Agar in front of the stumps. He then bagged the wicket of Pat Cummins after MS Dhoni took a good catch behind the stumps to complete his hat-trick.

Kuldeep gathered praise for his efforts against Australia from everybody and the skipper of the Indian side Virat Kohli too appreciated his abilities. Virat on his social media accounts Twitter wrote, “Great effort by the bowling unit last night! Big up to @imkuldeep18 for becoming the 3rd Indian to get a Hatrick. 👏👌💯”

India, after winning the toss elected to bat first and were bundled out for 252 on the last delivery of their innings. Captain Kohli scored the highest for his side after scoring 92. Apart from Kohli, it was Ajinkya Rahane who also went on to score his individual half-century in Kolkata. Australia in reply, didn’t start off the chase well and lost openers early in the innings.

Captain Steve Smith did show some mettle but his efforts with the bat were never enough as Kuldeep Yadav spun the web perfectly to dismantle the visitors’ middle order. India eventually won the match by 50 runs to take 2-0 lead in the series.

