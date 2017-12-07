Virat Kohli rises to second spot in ICC Test rankings

Virat Kohli has scored three double centuries each in 2016 and 2017. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has scored three double centuries each in 2016 and 2017. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli moved up to the second position in the latest Test rankings for batsmen released by the International Cricket Council on Thursday. He moved up three spots from number five after his career best Test score of 243 which he scored against Sri Lanka in the Kotla Test which ended in a draw on Wednesday. In the three-match series, Kohli accumulated 610 runs including three hundreds.

Before the beginning of the series, Kohli was placed at the sixth spot behind Steve Smith, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Cheteshwar Pujara and Joe Root. However, his phenomenal run of form saw him jump four spots and sit at the second position. The numero uno position is still held by Australia skipper Steve Smith who is 45 points ahead of Kohli. While Smith has 938 points Kohli is on 893 points.

Kohli made back-to-back double centuries in the series against Sri Lanka. The one in Kotla was his sixth in Test cricket and he moved ahead of Brian Lara as the captain with most Test double centuries.

Currently, Kohli is the number one batsman in both ODI and T20 cricket. Hence, the 29-year-old will be eyeing the top spot in Tests since he is the current number one in ODIs and T20Is. Meanwhile, among the teams, despite losing one point India is still at the number one ranked Test side. Opponents Sri Lanka remains at the sixth spot inspite of losing the Test series by a margin of 0-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd