Virat Kohli goes grocery shopping with Anushka Sharma in New York; see pics

After registering a convincing 3-1 ODI series win over the West Indies, Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli is enjoying his much-needed break ahead of the Sri Lanka tour in New York with his girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Not only have the two been spotted posing with fans and signing autographs, but the couple was also seen grocery shopping together.

The fans of the celebrated couple updated the world about their doings, clicking pictures of them as they walked hand-in-hand on the streets of New York and when they went shopping to a grocery store. Kohli, who posted a selfie with Anushka on Thursday on his Instagram account, gave the caption,”Much needed break with my ❤”.

Kohli posted another selfie on his Instagram account where he is standing outside ‘Cafe Bunna’ in Brooklyn, and the caption says,”Lunch at Bunna Cafe in Brooklyn. Such a cool and hip spot.” Virat will be leaving for Sri Lanka next week, for a two-month long tour which includes three Test matches, five ODIs and a T20 match.

In the one-day series against West Indies, Virat completed 28th century of his ODI career, becoming the third highest in the one-day format after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. He will hope to continue his blistering form with the bat in the upcoming Sri Lankan tour as well.

