Virat Kohli’s girlfriend Anushka Sharma spotted with family at airport amid wedding rumours, see pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma spotted at an airport with her family. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma spotted at an airport with her family. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When India announced their squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, there was a significant absentee- the skipper Virat Kohli. The Indian captain, who has publicly stated in recent months that he needs rest before the upcoming tour to South Africa, was granted his wish and was rested for the ODIs and T20Is against the Dinesh Chandimal-led side.

But now it appears there were more than one reasons for Kohli’s exclusion in the team. As soon as India drew the third Test against Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, and went on to win the series by 1-0, rumours started circulating that Kohli is set to marry his girlfriend Anushka Sharma in Milan on December 12. The speculations have not been confirmed by either of the two parties, but the Bollywood actress was seen flying off from a Mumbai airport with her family late Thursday night.

Apart from Anushka, her family members, including her father Ajay Kumar Sharma, mother Ashima Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma were seen at the airport. According to a report by News18, another Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone and her mother Ujjala Padukone was also seen at the entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The actor did not give any confirmation as to where she was traveling, but the images have further given a boost to the speculations that the couple might soon be getting married.

In a chat show last month, Kohli had credited Anushka for making him a more sensible human. Speaking to the interviewer on the chat show, the 29-year old said, “I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me, you know I had no sense before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest.”

Kohli will return to cricket when India travels to South Africa. The two-month tour between the two countries will feature 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s.

