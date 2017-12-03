From Antigua to New Delhi: Relive Virat Kohli’s six double hundreds in Tests

Virat Kohli has maintained that his desire to score big hundreds will never cease. (Source: PTI ) Virat Kohli has maintained that his desire to score big hundreds will never cease. (Source: PTI )

Virat Kohli is making his good phase in 2017 really count. This was after he scored his sixth double hundred in less than 500 days. Not only does Kohli now have the most number of double hundreds as a captain he also equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag tally. Incredibly, all six of Kohli’s Test doubles have come in the past 18 months. Earlier Kohli had spoken about his desire to score big runs in Test cricket and said, “Getting a double hundred gives me a lot of satisfaction purely because of the fact that I have missed a couple of big scores in the past. I know I have the ability to get big hundreds.” Hence, we go down the memory lane and take a look back at the six of the best double tons that Kohli has hit till date.

243 vs Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi

In his 63rd Test, Virat Kohli became only the sixth batsman in history to score a double hundred in consecutive Test innings. In his sparkling innings, Kohli hit as many as 25 boundaries as he made a mockery of the Lankan attack as India raced to a mammoth 536/7 decl. From the moment he walked in to bat the intent was visible in Kohli’s eyes. Playing in front of his home crowd Kohli recorded his best score till date.

213 vs Sri Lanka at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Virat Kohli had yet another super Sunday as he hit a fine 213 against the Sri Lankans in Nagpur during the second Test. Once again the Lankan bowlers were at the receiving end as Kohli hit his fifth double hundred in Test cricket. In a dominating knock, Kohli slammed 23 boundaries which ultimately resulted in India winning the match.

204 vs Bangladesh at RGI Stadium, Hyderabad

Virat Kohli’s double century against Bangladesh, saw him become the first Test batsman to register double centuries in four successive series. Courtesy of his classy 204 (24 boundaries) India dominated Bangladesh in the one-off Test and also posted their third consecutive score of over 600.

235 vs England at Wankhede, Mumbai

Virat Kohli masterclass innings in December last year gave indications of what was to come ahead as the India captain made brilliant 235 against England. Leading from the front Kohli took the English bowlers to task. While Kohli’s record against the Englishmen was not encouraging this knock did a world of good for his confidence. It was his knock that saw India romp home to a thumping win.

211 vs New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Virat Kohli’s 211 against New Zealand was a timely innings for the Indian skipper. Prior to this inning, Kohli had a mediocre patch as he could score only 132 runs from seven innings. But this innings brought the confidence back for India’s premier batsman. His patient knock of 211 which came of 366 balls featured 18 boundaries. This was his second double hundred in 2016.

200 vs West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Virat Kohli has often been compared to former great Vivian Richards and it was only fitting that in July last year Kohli notched up his maiden double ton at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Coming into bat after the fall of the first wicket Kohli played a gritty knock of 200 (283 balls) which was laced with 24 boundaries. It was his innings which put India firmly in command of the first Test against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli’s double ton helped India begin their tour of West Indies in grand style. But the two double hundreds in 2016 were surely an indication of what was in store in 2017. Going by the same logic 2018 might well be a game changer for Indian cricket if King Kohli continues to do what he does best – Score yet another double hundred.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd