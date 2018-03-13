As much as energy I show on the field but when I get time at home, I can be a total vegetable, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been rested for the on-going T20 series in Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli has been rested for the on-going T20 series in Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

India skipper Virat Kohli, one of the fittest cricketers in the world, on Tuesday acknowledged that the time has come that he listens to his body and manage workload, going forward in his career.

Kohli has been rested for the ongoing tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka.

“Physically I had a few niggles, I am just getting over those. The workload has started to disagree (taking a toll) with me a little bit. I have to be very careful about how I go forward with my body, my mind, my cricket,” Kohli said on the sidelines of a promotional event for noted watch brand Tissot.

Kohli said the break is helping him recover for fresh challenges ahead, starting with the IPL.

“Times like these are very-very important going ahead. I am totally enjoying it. I do not even have an inch of me missing out on anything because my body really needed this. Although I am keeping a track of the games, I do not watch matches right now and feel like I want to be on the field because I have started to listen to my body.

“And when I am done with this period, obviously in the IPL I will be coming out fresh. I will be mentally in a better place on the field. I have been on the road for a long, long time. I have hardly missed any games. You need to pay respect to your body as well at times and this phase is very important to me,” Kohli explained.

“I can sit and not move for hours. As much as energy I show on the field but when I get time at home, I can be a total vegetable. I can be very annoying because I do not move at all,” he quipped.

Kohli is one of the five cricketers given an A+ Central contract by the BCCI, considering that he is certain to play in all formats.

Kohli also expressed regard for tennis great player Roger Federer.

“Roger Federer is my ultimate favourite. When he plays it’s so beautiful. He has a family now, priorities set, he takes time out of the game without worrying about opinions and criticism of people and then he comes in and wins Grand Slams at 36, he is defying all the logics and that’s something I totally love. I hate following the norm and he is someone who is breaking barriers on a daily basis and I have huge respect for him,” Kohli said.

Ask Kohli, whom he would gift a watch and pat came the reply, Yuzvendra Chahal since, he is “always late”. “I will give him any watch just to keep a check on time.”

