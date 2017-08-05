Virat Kohli’s farewell message for Usain Bolt goes viral on social media

Virat Kohli wished Usain Bolt for his last event. Virat Kohli wished Usain Bolt for his last event.

Jamaican runner Usain Bolt is all set for his last race in London and Indian captain Virat Kohli has wished him for the same. Kohli in a video message that was posted on his official Twitter handle said, “Hey, Usain! I know it’s your last race we are going to miss you a lot on the track. From me and everyone in the Puma family, we wish you all the very best for this one and all your future endeavours. If you ever wanna play cricket you know where to find me,” said Kohli in the video.”

On the other side, the Jamaican was pretty generous with his reply as he wrote, “Thanks Champ.”

While Bolt would be running his final 100m race, Kohli is busy leading Indian team in Sri Lanka. India are touring Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I where they have already registered a win in the first Test.

Doesn’t matter if it’s your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt. @PumaCricket pic.twitter.com/9tLL8LT6e7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 2 August 2017

Thanks Champ http://t.co/yVJkj0m9AC — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 2 August 2017

Apart from the Indian skipper, batsman Yuvraj Singh too wished Bolt for his event. He wrote, “Looks like I’m the only man on this planet to beat u ever 🤣 @usainbolt your legacy will forever be unmatched. Go well legend cause you’re #fastestforever #livedareinspire 👊🏽.” Yuvraj was last seen in action in the bilateral ODI series against West Indies that India won 3-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd