Virat Kohli fan commits suicide after skipper’s cheap dismissal in 1st Test vs South Africa

A 63-year old man from Madhya Pradesh used kerosene to set himself on fire on Friday after India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for five runs in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. The victim, Babulal Bariya, a retired railway officer living in Ratlam’s Ambedkar Nagar and an avid fan of Virat Kohli was reportedly upset over the fact that the Indian skipper got out cheaply on the first day of the Cape Town Test and thereby took the drastic step. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning at the hospital where he was being treated.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Pyarsingh Alave, Assistant Sub-inspector, station road police station said, “Bariya retired from railways recently. He was probably drunk and immolated himself while watching the match after Kohli’s dismissal. Prima facie that is what the cause of death looks like. In his dying declaration, Bariya said that he was upset over Kohli’s wicket. The family said that he was a cricket fan.” One of Bariya’s two sons had also committed suicide in 2009, Alave further added.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered and further investigation is on. “Investigation is on. The retired employee died around 7.30 am on Tuesday,” said Alave.

India’s first overseas Test of 2018 came to a disappointing end on Monday as the visitors lost to South Africa by 72 runs. India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs on the fourth day of the first Test. Even though the Proteas were without the services of star bowler Dale Steyn, seamer Vernon Philander took his side to a win by taking career-best figures of 6/42.

