Virat Kohli expresses wish ahead of first Test against Sri Lanka

With the Indian cricket team set to begin their overseas series against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli seems to be enjoying his stay in the neighbouring country. The Kohli-led side is scheduled to play three-match Test series against Australia, South Africa and England until the end of 2018.

The Indian skipper, who is known for his aggression and love for the sport, posted a photo on social media, saying “If only I could wake up to this every morning.”

If only I could wake up to this every morning!! #Blissful 😇 pic.twitter.com/dMElivGcDl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 25 July 2017

After India’s tour of West Indies earlier this month, Kohli along with girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was off to a vacation in the United States of America.

Kohli, who took over the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni during India’s tour of Australia in 2014, returns to Sri Lanka after three years. Series against Sri Lanka back then in 2015 was his first as a regular skipper.

Ever since then, under Kohli’s captaincy, the Indian cricket team has been in tremendous form and currently top the ICC Test team rankings. On course, India won Test series against South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

India is scheduled to play a three-match Test series before a five-match ODI and one-off T20I, Kohli and team will be eager to kick start their overseas campaign on a positive note.

India 15-man squad for Sri Lanka tour: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

