Virat Kohli reveals what he eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner; watch video

Virat Kohli has been one of the trend-setters in Indian cricket team for fitness. He is known for his hard regime that he follows in the gym. The Indian skipper has posted photos and videos of his workout on his social media handles in the past.

But, in an interview on Breakfast With Champions, Kohli has revealed that it is not only the workout that keeps him fit. He also follows a strict diet to be in shape. The skipper revealed what he eats in his breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Explaining his breakfast, Kohli said that he starts off with an omelette which is made of three egg whites and one whole egg. The omelette is usually with spinach, black pepper and cheese.

He moves on to some grilled bacon or smoked salmon with some papaya, dragon fruit or watermelon. Nut butters are also essential part of his breakfast which he has with gluten free bread. How does he finish the breakfast? With big pot of green tea with lemon.

While many would go for butter chicken in Lunch, Kohli is different. He has not eaten butter chicken for four years! His lunch consists of grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach and veggies. That’s all.

No guess for dinner now. Kohli says he eats a lot of seafood for dinner.

