Virat Kohli equals unwanted Kapil Dev record

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a zero in Kolkata. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli was dismissed for a zero in Kolkata. (Source: AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli had a rare failure with the bat in Kolkata after he was out for a duck against Sri Lanka on first day of the first Test. Kohli’s dismissal for a zero was his fifth in 2017 which added him to the list of Indian captains with most number of ducks in a calendar year. He joined Kapil Dev who had achieved the unwanted feat in 1983 after 31 matches.

Kohli’s first duck came in Pune in a Test match against Australia while he failed to open the account at The Oval against Sri Lanka during ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The third and fourth came against Australia in Chennai (ODI) in September and in T20I in October respectively.

Kohli’s struggle at the Eden Gardens continued in Test cricket as his average came down to 13.83 in four Tests. In 2017, Kohli tops the list with most number of ducks and is followed by Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza (3) and Zimbabwe’s Graeme Cremer (3).

At the Eden Gardens on Thursday, Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal put India into bat first in challenging conditions. On a rain-hit day, Suranga Lakmal rattled India top-order to reduce the hosts to 3/17 at the end of first day’s play.

Lakmal exploited the conditions on offer and scalped all three Indian wickets. Opener KL Rahul’s stay at the crease was a very short one as he was sent back in the hut for a golden duck. Later, in the seventh over, Shikhar Dhawan (8) played a delivery from Lakmal on to his stumps while skipper Kohli was trapped in front of the stumps for a duck.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who came in at number three, remained unbeaten on 8 after facing 43 deliveries while Ajinkya Rahane ended day’s play at 0*. Lakmal returned with figures of 3/0 in 6 overs.

