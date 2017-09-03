Only in Express
Virat Kohli equals Ricky Ponting's tally with 30th ODI century, who said what on Twitter

Virat Kohli led from the front as India beat Sri Lanka in the 5th ODI and scored his 30th ODI century. He is now tied with Ricky Ponting for second most number of centuries in One Day International cricket.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 3, 2017 10:54 pm
Virat Kohli has scored more than 1000 runs off just 18 ODIs in 2017. (Source; Reuters)
Virat Kohli scored his 30th ODI hundred in Colombo in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka. Kohli came in to bat after the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. He got to three figures in 107 balls. With this, he also equals former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s record for second most ODI hundreds. Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts with 49 tons.

Kohli built a 99-run partnership with Manish Pandey before putting up a 109-run stand with Kedar Jadhav. Jadhav also got to his second ODI half century before his captain got to three figures. It is the 19th time that Kohli has scored a century in a chase. It is is also his second consecutive century in the series Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers for India with the bat in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. This is his second consecutive century after his blistering 131 off 96 balls in the fourth ODI and he had also notched up 82 in the first match to lead India to victory alongwith Shikhar Dhawan.

This is the 19th time Virat Kohli has scored a century in a chase for India in ODIs. Through the course of the innings, Kohli also got to 1000 ODI runs in 2017 – off just 18 matches.

Here are a few reactions to his innings: 

Kohli’s century helped India finish a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the series. It is the first time ever that Sri Lanka have been whitewashed at home.

