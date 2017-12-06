Virat Kohli equals Ricky Ponting’s record with 9th consecutive Test series victory

Virat Kohli also won the Man of the Series this season. (AP) Virat Kohli also won the Man of the Series this season. (AP)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli displayed some of his best performances with the bat during the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. While the 29-year old broke multiple records with the bat, he made another one without picking up his willow on Wednesday. With India defeating Sri Lanka in the series by 1-0, Kohli won his 9th consecutive Test series.

The only other captain who has taken a team to 9 consecutive Test series wins other than Kohli is the three-time World Cup winning Australian captain Ricky Ponting. England have also won 9 consecutive Test series between 1884 and 1891/92, but saw a number of captaincy changes in that time period.

Kohli will lead India’s campaign in the Test series in South Africa. If India manage to clinch the Test tournament against Africa, then the right-hand batsman will become the captain with most consecutive triumphs in Test series, going past Ponting.

The third and the final Test at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi ended in a draw with Sri Lankan batsmen showing resistance against Indian bowling line up on the fifth day. Dhananjaya de Silva went on to score his century while Roshan Silva also scored his half century. Dhananjaya was retired hurt on 119 due to fatigue, which left Sri Lanka with one batsman short. But Niroshan Dickwella scored a solid 44* and played out the rest of the overs with Roshan till the day was called off due to bad light.

Kohli, who scored 610 runs in five innings on the back of two double centuries, one century and a half century in the series, was also declared man of the series for his effort.

