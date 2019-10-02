Watch: Virat Kohli entertains India players in dressing room

India skipper Virat Kohli was not called upon to bat on the first day of the Test series between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, as India reached a score of 202 for no loss before rain brought play to a close for the day. However, he was at his entertaining best in the dressing room.

With Rohit Sharma (115*) and Mayank Agarwal (84*) easing India into a position of dominance through the day, the dressing room was in a jovial mood.

With the two openers starting to get into their grooves in the second session, the camera moved to the dressing room, to show Kohli entertaining Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav with a caricature.

Both Umesh and Kuldeep are seen bursting out in laughter. When the Indian cricket team social media handle shared the video clip, asking fans to guess what Kohli was doing, there were some interesting answers forthcoming.

One fan said Kohli was trying to figure out the ‘Aham Brahmasami’ posture from the television show Sacred Games.