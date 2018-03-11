Virat Kohli enjoys time off the field with Anushka Sharma; see photos

Latest News
Virat Kohli has taken time off from the cricketing pitch to spend time with his friends and family.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 11, 2018 6:33 pm
virat kohli-anushka sharma Virat Kohli spending his holiday with Anushka Sharma. (Source: Kohli Twitter)
Virat Kohli is making the most of some much deserved time off from the cricketing pitch. The Indian cricket team captain is using this time to spend time with his friends and family. On Sunday he posted a picture with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

With Indian team in Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy, Kohli has also been watching his ISL team, FC Goa, in action. FC Goa and Chennaiyin played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semifinals.

India’s power couple are coming off a packed calendar. Virat Kohli led India to ODI, T20 series wins against South Africa while losing the Test series 2-1. Anushka, on the other hand, comes off production and promotion of the horror film ‘Pari’.

