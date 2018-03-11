Virat Kohli enjoys time off the field with Anushka Sharma; see photos

Virat Kohli spending his holiday with Anushka Sharma. (Source: Kohli Twitter) Virat Kohli spending his holiday with Anushka Sharma. (Source: Kohli Twitter)

Virat Kohli is making the most of some much deserved time off from the cricketing pitch. The Indian cricket team captain is using this time to spend time with his friends and family. On Sunday he posted a picture with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

With Indian team in Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy, Kohli has also been watching his ISL team, FC Goa, in action. FC Goa and Chennaiyin played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semifinals.

India’s power couple are coming off a packed calendar. Virat Kohli led India to ODI, T20 series wins against South Africa while losing the Test series 2-1. Anushka, on the other hand, comes off production and promotion of the horror film ‘Pari’.

After a season of hectic tours, it’s finally time for me to take a backseat. 😊 pic.twitter.com/TGwGpxUpiu — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 9 March 2018

Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home! 😇♥ pic.twitter.com/u4LfeXmQ11 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 8 March 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd