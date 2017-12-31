Virat Kohli ends 2017 as number one batsman in ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli finished the year as top-ranked in ODIs. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli finished the year as top-ranked in ODIs. (Source: PTI)

India skipper Virat Kohli struck perfect notes after the right-hander finished 2017 ranking as the number one batsman in ODIs. Apart from ODIs, Kohli has been pretty consistent in Tests and T20I as well. He is presently sitting at second spot in the longer format while is third in T20Is.

The 29-year old was handed over the full-time captain’s role earlier this year after MS Dhoni stepped down from the position and he celebrated it with a hundred against England in Pune. India were handed over a target of 351 runs and riding on the skipper’s ton, the hosts chased down the total by 3 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Kohli ended the ODI fixtures with 6 hundreds to his name.

The Indian skipper dominated the longer format too as he went on to smash five hundreds including three double tons. Virat’s first double-hundred came against Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad that India won while the other two came against Sri Lanka in Nagpur and Delhi respectively.

While Kohli is at number two in Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara will end the year at number three in the longest format. KL Rahul is at number 12 and Ajinkya Rahane at 19.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan showed sublime form this year. Rohit scored his third ODI double ton while hammered a hundred in T20I against Sri Lanka. Sharma ended the year at number five in ODIs, former skipper MS Dhoni at 12 and Dhawan at 14.

Aaron Finch leads the T20I rankings and is followed by Evin Lewis, Kohli and KL Rahul at number 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

