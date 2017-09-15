Virat Kohli ends association with Premier Futsal League: Reports

Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli has to end his partnership with the Premier Fustal League. The second season of the league is beginning on Friday but as a big blow to them, brand ambassador Kohli has to leave the league according to a Mumbai Mirror report which states that “having been a co-owner of the Goa franchise of the Indian Super League (ISL), Kohli’s association with Premier Futsal did not go down well with the AIFF and the ISL. The report further says that AIFF President Praful Patel objected to Kohli’s association to the league.

Premier Futsal League is a city-based tournament with franchises coming from Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kochi and Goa. The second season will be held in India and Mumbai.

Kohli will continue his association with Indian Super League and his franchise FC Goa. It is also reported that Kohli will soon shoot for an ISL promotion in Chennai soon.

Kohli is currently in Chennai with the Indian cricket team for the five-match one-day international against Australia. The first ODI of the series will take place on Sunday in Chennai.

