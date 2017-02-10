Virat Kohli breaks another record, becomes first to score four double tons in four consecutive Test series

Virat Kohli is the second Indian batsman to score a double ton against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli is the second Indian batsman to score a double ton against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

There has been lot of talk about Virat Kohli playing some of the greatest innings in one-day cricket. But what about Test cricket? Has the Test captain made himself one of the greats in the longest format of the game? He form and records say he may have done that.

Kohli scored his fourth double century for India against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Friday. All of these have come after June last year. That is just seven months! Four double centuries in just seven months and Kohli has done that effortlessly.

He became the second captain to score four double centuries for his country. He also became the first player to score double tons in four consecutive Test series.

The trend began in West Indies where he scored his first double century in June last year. He scored exactly 200. Then again New Zealand, Kohli scored his next double ton. In the last series against England, he scored his third double century. And now against Bangladesh, he made his fourth 200 and that too in consecutive series.

Kohli was unbeaten on 111 on Thursday. And on Friday, he continued the same way, playing ground strokes rather than playing shots in the air. No bowler could trouble him.

During the course of this innings, Kohli overtook Virender Sehwag as the top scorer in a single home season for India. Sehwag had scored 1105 runs in the 2004/05.

On day one, Murali Vijay scored a century, on day two, Ajinkya Rahane scored 82 and both these players were able support to Kohli, who batted freely around them. Wriddhiman Saha is batting with Kohli in Hyderabad as India march towards a big first innings score.

