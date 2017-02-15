Virat Kohli plays reverse sweep on Valentine’s Day expression of love for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had posed for a picture in the reported tweet. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had posed for a picture in the reported tweet.

Virat Kohli has gone on and deleted the tweet where the Indian skipper expressed his love for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

“Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤.” Kohli had also written in the Valentine’s day tweet which had them posing for a selfie.

Kohli, who is away from the cricketing duty after a massive 208-run win against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, spent time with his lady love on Valentine’s Day.

Earlier Virat and Anushka were spotted spending time together, as the duo welcomed the year in Uttarakhand alongside the Bachchan’s and Ambani’s which created rumors of engagement but that was clarified by the Delhi lad as he ended all the confusions.

“We are not getting engaged. If we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it,” Kohli said in a tweet.

“Since news channels can’t resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion,” he said in another tweet.

The 28-year old batsman is in incredible form as he became the only player to hit four double tons in four successive series. He has scored 1206 runs in the on-going home season.

