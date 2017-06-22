Virat Kohli deletes his welcome message for Anil Kumble on Twitter

During Anil Kumble’s tenure, the Virat Kohli-led side won 12 Tests, lost 1 and settled for a draw four times. During Anil Kumble’s tenure, the Virat Kohli-led side won 12 Tests, lost 1 and settled for a draw four times.

The Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble’s rift has come to its climax with Kumble clearly stating that the skipper had reservations with his ‘style’ and that their partnership was untenable. Virat Kohli is yet to comment on the ongoing tussle.

However, the 28-year old captain deleted his previous tweet, where he had welcomed Kumble as the head coach of the Indian cricket team back in June 2016. Indian Express had reported Kohli welcoming the coach on his official Twitter handle.

He had tweeted “Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 [Anil Kumble] Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you.”

But with Kumble stepping down from the position of the coach on Tuesday, Kohli also deleted the tweet where he had welcomed the coach, giving a sign of confirmation that everything was not right between the two.

Former Indian player Bishan Singh Bedi supported Kumble’s decision of stepping down as the head coach of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. Bedi is not surprised that a person like Kumble quit as ‘no self-respecting person would have carried on in such an environment.’

Kumble had tweeted on Tuesday, “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as the head coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between the captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and therefore I believe it is best for me to move on.”

