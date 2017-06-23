Virat Kohli dancing: See all the dance videos of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli shakes his leg with Yuvraj Singh. Virat Kohli shakes his leg with Yuvraj Singh.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for his aggression on the cricket field while he is somebody who is pretty involved in off the field activities too. Be it acting in advertisements or his fitness regimes, Kohli’s perfection in every aspect just attract his fans. Virat has shown his dance moves on quite a few occasions and the flamboyant batsman catches the beats quite nicely.

During one of Yuvraj Singh’s wedding function, Kohli is spotted doing The Bhangra on a Punjabi track and the stylish cricketer isn’t just dancing himself but is also seen guiding Yuvraj with some steps. Later, Yuvraj and Kohli match their moves with Hazel and Anushka and the duo doesn’t really look uncomfortable here as well.

Here in this video, while Mandeep Singh is leading the trio with his dance moves and Chris Gayle is following him, Kohli joins Gyale and Mandy after sometime but looks to catch the beats and steps with ease.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got a perfect partner for herself in Virat Kohli while performing in Rohit Sharma’s wedding. Virat showed up with his dancing skills more efficiently as he spotted shaking legs on a Bollywood song from Sonakshi’s movie R Rajkumar.

The Indian skipper is surely an all-rounder in his own terms and it’s not just the cricket field where he has been successful but oof the field too, he is somebody who is looked up to.

