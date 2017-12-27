Virat Kohli dances with Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar, watch cute video

Virat and Anushka’s second reception was a star-studded affair. Virat and Anushka’s second reception was a star-studded affair.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second wedding reception in Mumbai was an occasion full of fun and frolic. In the much-anticipated event at the St Regis, Lower Parel cricketers and Bollywood superstars made their presence felt in a star-studded evening. The reception, which was held on Tuesday evening saw most of the guests shake their legs to peppy Bollywood numbers. But what grabbed everyone’s attention is when Virat danced with his teammate Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar. Taking Zoravar on his lap Virat can be seen dancing with the 4-year-old to a Bollywood track.

Along with the duo, veteran Harbhajan Singh can also be seen dancing in the video while Anushka looks on. The gala-reception witnessed most of the guests dancing their hearts out. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, all shook their leg.

Meanwhile, the guests at the event included all bigwigs of the two worlds- cricket and Bollywood. MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif were some of the names.

After the reception in Mumbai, the newlyweds will travel to South Africa where India squares-off against South Africa. India are scheduled to play a full-fledged series comprising of three Tests, six ODIs, and three T20Is in South Africa, starting January 5 next year.

