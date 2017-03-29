Virat Kohli criticised by Mark Taylor and Dean Jones for friendship comments

Mark Taylor claimed that Virat Kohli should remember that at the end of the day it’s still just a game. (Source: PTI) Mark Taylor claimed that Virat Kohli should remember that at the end of the day it’s still just a game. (Source: PTI)

After claiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a win in Dharamsala Test, Indian skipper Virat Kohli categorically stated that he no longer enjoys friendship with the Australians. However these comments did not go down well with certain former cricketers like Mark Taylor, dEan Jones and David Lloyd Kohli .

“Cricketers play together a lot these days, both with and against each other, so you’ve got to be very careful about holding grudges and making stances like that,” Taylor wrote in his blog for Wide World of Sports.

He added, “I always tried to catch up with the opposition after a match. There are series where you’re disappointed because things didn’t go your way, or you’re delighted because things did go your way, but you have to be bigger than that. You have to say, ‘Well, irrespective of my own performance and that of my team I’ve got to go and put my face in there and say thanks for the contest.’

Taylor further added, “At the end of the day it’s become a fully professional game with quite a bit at stake, but it’s still just a game and I think that’s what people have got to remember.”

Meanwhile, former Australia batsman Dean Jones and erstwhile England player David Lloyd also questioned Kohli’s comments.

“Virat will learn that this great game is not just about winning and losing. It’s also about the friends you make while playing the game,” Jones wrote. while Lloyd tweeted saying, “This lad certainly has a lot to say …maybe should sit and LISTEN to S Tendulkar,” Lloyd tweeted.

