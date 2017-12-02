Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score three consecutive tons in 3-match Test series

Virat Kohli scored his 20th Test ton on the first day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli scored his 20th Test ton on the first day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI)

For Indian skipper Virat Kohli, it was a “regular” day of Test cricket at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The side which has won eight consecutive Test series dominated from the start. Losing Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara much earlier than planned did not really hurt the home side as opening batsman Murali Vijay went on to score yet another century in the tournament. Batting alongside him, the captain himself went on to score his 20th Test ton. In doing so, Kohli does what he does best; he broke records.

Kohli achieved the milestone in just 110 deliveries. It was the fastest Test century of his career. The right-hand batsman also completed his 3000 Test runs as captain. But that’s not where the wheel stops turning for the 29-year old. Scoring his third consecutive century in the series made Kohli the first captain to do so in a 3-match Test tournament.

During his innings of 156*, Kohli also completed his 5000 individual runs in the longest format. With this ton, he has now completed 11 international hundreds in a season and is just one short of matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 12. This was his fourth century against Sri Lanka in 2017. He has now scored 473* runs in this series itself.

India enjoyed a successful first day on the back of Kohli’s innings and ended the day at 371/4. The Indian skipper will start on Day 2 and will look to score his 6th Test double hundred. The crowd at Kotla may see more records tumbling on Saturday.

