Virat Kohli continues top ICC rankings in ODIs

Virat Kohli remains at the top of ICC ODI batting rankings Virat Kohli remains at the top of ICC ODI batting rankings

India captain Virat Kohli remains at the top of ICC ODI batting rankings. Kohli, who had reclaimed the world number one position in June, followed by Australia’s David Warner, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, Joe Root of England and Babar Azam of Pakistan. In another good news for Indian fans, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gained three positions to be placed 12th. However, no Indian features in the top 10 bowlers. Noticeably, the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin have returned to the top 20.

Earlier, in the ODI batting rankings, Kohli was 22 points behind former number one ODI batsman AB de Villiers when he entered the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

In Test cricket, Kohli has remained in the number five spot in rankings. India’s spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain the two top bowlers in the latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings, released on Monday.

Among the all-rounders, Sikandar Raza and Hardik Pandya gained the most as Raza moved to claim the 10th position, while Pandya is now at 26th.

Recently, India defeated the West Indies while Zimbabwe overpowered Sri Lanka, resulting in changes to the ODI team rankings. Because of these results, the Windies will have renewed hopes of direct qualification for the World Cup.

However, the Lankan will now have a second chance to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they face India for a five-match ODI series in August.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd