Virat Kohli continues his holiday in US, see latest pic

After a successful tour of West Indies, Indian captain Virat Kohli has been spending sometime away from cricket in US with girl friend Anushka Sharma. Anushka is in US for IIFA Awards. The right-hander recently updated a laterst picture of himself from his holidays that said, “Lunch at Bunna Cafe in Brooklyn. Such a cool and hip spot. 🔝👌”. Earlier, Kohli uploaded a picture from his trip with Anushka on his Instagram account captioned, “Much needed break with my ❤”.

Though it is not confirmed it Kohli will be attending the IIFA awards, Anushka will be at IIFA 2017 at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 14-15. A closing party is also scheduled on July 16 after the award show.

The Virat Kohli-led side ended their long overseas journey last Sunday after concluding the only T20I against West Indies. They had first traveled to England for Champions Trophy 2017 and then were in West Indies for a 5-match ODI series and only T20I.

Lunch at Bunna Cafe in Brooklyn. Such a cool and hip spot. 🔝👌 pic.twitter.com/JZA0HgMCWg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 14 July 2017

India stood on the losing podium in Champions Trophy final after losing to arch-rivals Pakistan. But Kohli’s troops did turn tables for themselves in Caribbean islands where they notched up a 3-1 win in the ODI series. The Indian captain will next lead India on tour of Sri Lanka where they are scheduled to play three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I.

