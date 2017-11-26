Virat Kohli continues dream run with 19th Test century

Virat Kohli hit his 19th Test hundred during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli hit his 19th Test hundred during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli slammed his 19th Test century during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. Incidentally, this is also Kohli’s 10th international hundred in this calendar year. This is the most by any captain, getting past Ricky Ponting, who has hit 9 hundreds in a year twice. In a breezy inning of hundred which came off just 130 balls, Kohli smashed 10 boundaries. More to follow…

