Top Stories

Virat Kohli continues dream run with 19th Test century

Virat Kohli slammed his 19th Test century during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. 

By: Express Web Desk | Published: November 26, 2017 11:07 am
Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli hundred, Indian national cricket team, Sri Lankan national cricket team, Nagpur, Test, Virat Kohli hit his 19th Test hundred during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Virat Kohli slammed his 19th Test century during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur on Sunday. Incidentally, this is also Kohli’s 10th international hundred in this calendar year.  This is the most by any captain, getting past Ricky Ponting, who has hit 9 hundreds in a year twice. In a breezy inning of hundred which came off just 130 balls, Kohli smashed 10 boundaries.  More to follow…

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table