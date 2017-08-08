Latest News

Virat Kohli congratulates ‘sword master’ Ravindra Jadeja on top ranking

Indian skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Ravindra Jadeja for his fine show against Sri Lanka in the second Test as the cricketer from Saurashtra claimed the top spot in ICC Test all-rounder rankings.

Ravindra Jadeja was awarded 'Man of the Match' in the second Test for his unbeaten 70 and seven wickets.
Ever since making his Test debut in 2012, Ravindra Jadeja has not only evolved as a cricketer but has also become one of the best all-rounders in the current pack. Riding on his all-round show in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, Jadeja has claimed the top spot in ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is pleased with his team’s performance in the whites, took to Twitter and wrote a special congratulatory message for the star all-rounder and also gave him a unique name.

The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 85-ball 70 in India’s first innings and then scalped five wickets to guide his team to an emphatic win to seal the three-match Test series 2-0. His fifer in Sri Lanka’s second innings was his ninth five-wicket haul.

“Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja [Ravindra] for becoming the Number 1 Test all rounder with @ashwinravi99 [Ravichandran Ashwin]. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja??,” Kohli’s tweet said.

Jadeja will be missing India’s third Test after he was handed a one-match ban by ICC (International Cricket Council) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

Jadeja leads the charts ahead of Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (431) and R Ashwin (418). The 28-year old Saurashtra cricketer also tops the bowler’s rankings, with England’s James Anderson at second and Ashwin at third.

