Virat Kohli congratulates ‘sword master’ Ravindra Jadeja on top ranking

Ravindra Jadeja was awarded ‘Man of the Match’ in the second Test for his unbeaten 70 and seven wickets. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja was awarded ‘Man of the Match’ in the second Test for his unbeaten 70 and seven wickets. (Source: Reuters)

Ever since making his Test debut in 2012, Ravindra Jadeja has not only evolved as a cricketer but has also become one of the best all-rounders in the current pack. Riding on his all-round show in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, Jadeja has claimed the top spot in ICC Test all-rounder rankings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is pleased with his team’s performance in the whites, took to Twitter and wrote a special congratulatory message for the star all-rounder and also gave him a unique name.

The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 85-ball 70 in India’s first innings and then scalped five wickets to guide his team to an emphatic win to seal the three-match Test series 2-0. His fifer in Sri Lanka’s second innings was his ninth five-wicket haul.

“Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja [Ravindra] for becoming the Number 1 Test all rounder with @ashwinravi99 [Ravichandran Ashwin]. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja??,” Kohli’s tweet said.

Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 8, 2017

Jadeja will be missing India’s third Test after he was handed a one-match ban by ICC (International Cricket Council) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

Jadeja leads the charts ahead of Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (431) and R Ashwin (418). The 28-year old Saurashtra cricketer also tops the bowler’s rankings, with England’s James Anderson at second and Ashwin at third.

