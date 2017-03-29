Virat Kohli congratulates Cheteshwar Pujara for outstanding home season

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara together score a monumental 2568 runs between them throughout the home season (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara together score a monumental 2568 runs between them throughout the home season (Source: Instagram)

Team India ended their lengthy home season of Test cricket with a 2-1 series win over Australia in the four-match Test series. A 60 run unbeaten partnership between KL Rahul and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane marked India’s seventh consecutive series win. Virat Kohli, who has had a superb show with the bat and finished the season with 1252 runs, was in all praise for his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who became the highest scorer in a season with 1316 runs.

After a historic win at Dharamsala, Kohli posted a photo on social media where the two batsmen were clicked having a candid moment. Indian skipper congratulated Pujara for his contribution and wished him more years of stupendous performances in future.

“Everyone has contributed this season but i am particularly happy and delighted to see the grit and determination of this guy. What a champion. Least mentioned but most effective. Well done puji (Cheteshwar Pujara) for an outstanding season brother. Wish you many more years of stupendous performances for the team. Keep going” Kohli wrote in his Instagram post.

Everyone has contributed this season but iam particularly happy and delighted to see the grit and determination of this guy. What a champion. Least mentioned but most effective. Well done puji @cheteshwar_pujara for an outstanding season brother. Wish you many more years of stupendous performances for the team. Keep going ✌️😎

Pujara, who finished the 2016-17 season with 1316 runs which included four hundreds and eight half-centuries, thanked Kohli and praised him for his leadership qualities.

“Thanks a lot Kohli it was indeed a wonderful year for Team India. Very well done on your brilliant leadership and performance throughout the season. Lets continue giving our best to the nation for years to come.”

The Saurashtra batsman scored a century and a fifty against Australia. He also forged a 118-run partnership with Rahane in the Bangalore test to help his side level the series. While his 199-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha in Ranchi had propelled India to a commendable total, eventually the Test ended in a draw.

