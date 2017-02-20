Virat Kohli congratulated by Usain Bolt for Rs 110 crore deal with Puma

Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt are both now global brand ambassadors for Puma. (Source: File) Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt are both now global brand ambassadors for Puma. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian player to have signed a Rs 100 crore deal with a single brand when he announced his eight year agreement with Puma. He joined the ranks of Usain Bolt and Thiery Henry in the process and one of the two congratulated him on the announcement.

“Great choice @imVkohli, Time to go to the next level,” said the Jamaican sprinting legend in a tweet.

Time to go to the next level #ForeverFaster” — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 20 February 2017

A few hours later, the Indian skipper responded to Bolt’s tweet. “I wish I could get as fast as you someday @usainbolt. Thanks legend.”

I wish I could get as fast as you someday @usainbolt. Thanks legend. @PUMA #ForeverFaster — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 20 February 2017

Kohli was earlier endorsing Puma’s rival brand Adidas. That deal came to an end last year and this is the first time he is endorsing a sports brand since. The unusually long tenure of the deal means that Kohli will be global brand ambassador for Puma for the better part of the rest of his career.

Kohli had expressed happiness at being associated with Puma who have been represented earlier by some of the biggest names in sports. Kohli’s Rs 110 crore deal is the highest ever by an Indian sportsmen with any single sports brand.

