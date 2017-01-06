Virat Kohli condemns Bengaluru molestation case, watch video

Virat Kohli will lead team India against England in the upcoming ODI and T20 series. (Source: Express File) Virat Kohli will lead team India against England in the upcoming ODI and T20 series. (Source: Express File)

Virat Kohli, known for his expressive nature, took to social media to condemn Bengaluru molestation act. The Delhi lad, who will be leading team India in the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England after MS Dhoni stepped down from the post of captaincy, posted two videos on Instagram and said that it is the mentality of the people which let these things happen as the empowered ones let the culprits escape.

“Guys what happened in Bangalore is really disturbing. To see something like that happen to those girls and for people to watch it and not do anything about it, I think its a cowardly act. Those people don’t have any right to call themselves men. I have only one question, If something like that happened god for bid to someone in your family would you stand and watch or would you help. That’s my only question! And I think these things are allowed to happen and people stand there and they watch these things happen and they are fine with it because they think its absolutely fine for something like that to happen to a girl just because she is wearing short clothes. Its her life, its her decision and its her choice. For men to accept that its an opportunity for us to do something like this and get away with it and people empowered try to defend it, its absolutely horrible. I think as a society these things are in certain peoples heads acceptable to a certain degree, its disturbing and shocking. And I am ashamed to be a a part of this society. I think we need to change our thinking, we need to treat men and women in the same way, be respectful and treat women with some compassion. As I said put yourself in the situation and think what if we were their family members of those girls, how would we feel about it. JAI HIND! ” Kohli said in his videos.

A day prior, Kohli’s girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media and raised her voice condemning the recent act.

In those two videos, caption stated ” Let’s stand together and put a stop to these pathetic acts. This country should be safe and equal for all. Women shouldn’t be treated differently and there shouldn’t be any self created separate rules for them. Change your thinking and the world will change around you.”

Kohli has played 176 ODI and has scored 7570 runs at an average of 52.93 ans strike rate of 90.43. He has hit 26 centuries and 38 half-centuries in the 50-format game.

He made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011 while his first appearances in ODI and T20 came against Sri Lanka (2008) and Zimbabwe (2010), respectively.

