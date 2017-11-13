Virat Kohli & Co. to fly in business-class after CoA approves BCCI proposal

Indian cricketers will now travel in business-class. (PTI Photo) Indian cricketers will now travel in business-class. (PTI Photo)

Indian cricketers will now fly in business class when travelling on national duty after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved their proposal to upgrade the travel. Earlier, many players including captain Virat Kohli had complained about problems faced while travelling including being mobbed by fans. Some of the tall players had complained of lack of leg-space.

“The proposal has been approved in a recently-held meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Delhi. The proposal approved in COA meeting regarding business class travel for all cricketers for their domestic flights on and off series:,” BCCI acting president CK Khanna told ANI.

This means that any cricketer on national duty will travel in business class for hassle-free passage. Earlier, this service was only for the captain and coach.

In an earlier interview, former India captain Kapil Dev had said,”Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago,” Kapil Dev told TOI. “I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircrafts in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don’t see any reason why our players can’t buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd