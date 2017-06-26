Virat Kohli and Co dine with out-of-action Dwayne Bravo post second ODI win

Members of the Indian team visited Dwayne Bravo’s home post their second ODI win. (Source: Twitter/Instagram) Members of the Indian team visited Dwayne Bravo’s home post their second ODI win. (Source: Twitter/Instagram)

As India wrapped up the second ODI against West Indies with a commanding 105 run win, they spent some time to unwind with out-of-action Dwayne Bravo on Sunday. Bravo hosted Team India after Ajinkya Rahane’s measured knock of 103 runs and Kuldeep Yadav’s decisive bowling gave Virat Kohli-led side a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Sharing a photo of him with former IPL team-mate and skipper MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva. Bravo wrote, “It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781”

Bravo, who made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, played under Dhoni’s captaincy for five years. On several occasions, the Trinidadian has said that the former Indian skipper is one of the best captains in the world. Currently, though, Bravo is out of favour with West Indies Cricket Board due to difference over the payment terms offered to the players during West Indies’ tour to India in 2014 and being a central figure in the team pulling out midway from the tour. He has since been replaced by Jason Holder as skipper of the side. He’s not represented his country since 2016 in a T20I against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in tremendous form with the bat, also posted a photo of him with teammate Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane became second Indian batsmen to score a hundred against West Indies on Caribbean soil.

Rahane, who was out of touch and was not among the runs, anchored India’s innings with his knock of 103. With Rahane’s ton, India crossed the 300 run mark for the 96th time in ODI history.

