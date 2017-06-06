Virat Kohli hosts charity ball in London ahead of India vs Sri Lanka, see inside pics

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar took stage at the charity event. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar took stage at the charity event. (Source: Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday hosted a charity ball in London for the Justice and Care organisation. The event was attended by former India cricketer, and Kohli’s idol, Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli’s current teammates Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and other members of the squad who are in England as part of the ICC Champions Trophy. The tournament began on a resounding note for Kohli and India with the team running off to a thumping 124 run win over neighbours Pakistan. As for Kohli himself, he scored an unbeaten 81 runs to continue his strong showing against Pakistan. The charity event was hosted by renowned cricket presenter and host Alan Wilkins.

Beyond the players, some of the player’s wives were in attendance too. Dhawan was accompanied by his wife Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar, whereas Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh also attended the event.

Justice and Care as a charity is aimed at fighting fight human trafficking to tackle it at every level with the strong belief that “slavery can be ended”. The organisation has joined hands with Virat Kohli Foundation in order to provide essential care to survivors of modern slavery. The target of the charity event in London was to provide a safe place to stay, rehabilitation, counselling, vital medical care, schooling and vocational training for those rescued in India. “I am proud to support the work of Justice and Care. Its commitment to bring an end to slavery is vital and inspirational and so close to my heart,” Kohli is quoted as saying on the organisation’s website.

Virat Kohli Charity Ball – Live from London.

If you would like to support, Please donate – http://t.co/iK5PZShlHM http://t.co/GcSEvHm1nm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 5 June 2017

At the @imVkohli charity ball ! Virat and Master in conversation ! Superb initiative ! #london pic.twitter.com/ca24sfPtkr — vikram sathaye (@vikramsathaye) 5 June 2017

The next assignment for India on the cricketing calendar is facing Sri Lanka in the second group game on June 8 at the Oval.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd