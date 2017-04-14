Virat Kohli changes Instagram picture alongside lady love Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli uploads picture with Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli uploads picture with Anushka Sharma.

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli who is known for his expressive nature has once again come up with something that would make actress Anushka Sharma smile. The flamboyant Indian cricketer has changed his Instagram account’s display picture and he now has Anushka alongside him in the photo. The two have been dating each other for quite a while and have been pretty expressive about their love life.

While Kohli has been spotted blowing kisses towards his lady love during the matches, Anushka is regularly spotted supporting Virat fom the stands. Kohli even updated his Instagram account with a picture of his with Anushka on the Valentine’s day.

From accompanying each other in marriages to being part of Award ceremonies, this couple has given the fans a number of moments to cherish and look out for.

The couple was recently spotted in Bangalore where the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is gearing up to get back on the field in their IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians.

Kohli was out of the scene for the first three matches of the Indian Premier League after sustaining a shoulder injury during the third Test match against Australia in Ranchi. The Bangalore franchise have a win and two losses under their belt so far in the IPL 2017 and would be looking to take home advantage in their fourth game.

Earlier, RCB also suffered a set back when they lost KL Rahul after he sustained an injury and was ruled out of the tournament while AB de Villiers too missed out the first two games due to back injury that he sustained in a domestic tournament.

