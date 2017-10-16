Virat Kohli celebrates his goal with a ‘Delhiwala’ bhangra, watch video

Virat Kohli scored a goal for his side All Hearts FC against All Stars FC in Celebrity Clasico. Virat Kohli scored a goal for his side All Hearts FC against All Stars FC in Celebrity Clasico.

Virat Kohli continues to attract eye-balls. Cricket or football, it’s difficult to ignore the Indian skipper when he takes the field. Sunday was no different as he stole the show in All Hearts FC’s 7-3 win over All Stars FC in the Celebrity Clasico. Kohli looked desperate for finding the back of the net throughout the contest and finally converted the chance he got the chance in the second half.

The Indian skipper was one-on-one with a goalie and didn’t shy away from extending his run into the D. The goal came with a clinical chip which found the back of the net. Post the goal, Kohli was ecstatic and performed bhangra as soon as the DJ played out a punjabi number. Even the commentator couldn’t hold back his excitement and went on to describe Kohli’s move as typical ‘Delhiwala’.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni too was on the scoring sheet and it was his curling free-kick which opened the scoring for Kohli-led unit. Dhoni, who used to be a goalkeeper for his school team, curled one in from outside the box and the ball, with the help of a defender’s deflection, crashed into the net.

Football and charity done, Kohli and his men will now be taking on New Zealand in three-match ODI series scheduled to begin from October 22 which would be followed by a three-match T20I series at home. The Men in Blue will then face the challenge of Sri Lankan team which would be touring India in November-Dember.

They will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour. Virat Kohli’s troops have been in sublime form from quite a while as they first defeated England at home earlier this year and then thumped Sri Lanka in all three formats in an away series. Kohli’s side continued the dominating run against Australia too after beating them 4-1 in five-match ODI series and then ending the three-match T20I series at 1-1.

