Virat Kohli celebrates century against Sri Lanka, watch video

Virat Kohli made it look very easy. From an easy and cautious innings, he made it a dash and completed a stunning hundred. The Indian captain scored his 18th Test century for India in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Kohli batted with paitence till his 70 runs and then changed gears, punishing the Sri Lanka bowlers at will. Taking little time from 70 to reach his hundred, Kohli hit boundaries and two sixes, the second helped him reach the century, before declaring the innings. This was his 50th international century and 11th as captain of India which is equal best with Sunil Gavaskar .

India declared their second innings for 352 for the loss of eight wickets and set Sri Lanka a target 231 runs to win the Test match with little over a session remaining. After India’s lead crossed the 190-run mark, Kohli decided to take the risk of scoring quick runs.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 104 as he hit a six over covers when he was batting on 98. He celebrated his century in a modest manner before breaking into a loud scream and punching the air.

India will play two more Test against Sri Lanka in the series.

