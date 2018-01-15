Virat Kohli caught swearing on stump mic at Centurion, watch video

The incident took place just before the Tea was being taken on Day 2. (Source: AP) The incident took place just before the Tea was being taken on Day 2. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli was caught swearing on the stump microphone during the second Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Kohli, who is known to be an aggressive player was heard saying, “Shaam tak khelenge, inki g***d fat jaegi” (If we can play until the evening they will be scared ****less”). The incident took place just before the Tea break on Day 2 as India were comfortably placed at 80/2 with the Indian skipper and Murali Vijay at the crease. However, things did not go according to plan and India lost three wickets in the final session.

Earlier, India bowled well to restrict the Proteas to 335 in the first innings. When India came out to bat, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara departed early. Following which, Kohli and Vijay steadied the ship. Together they forged a 52-run partnership before the visitors lost a few quick wickets.

heard virat kohli saying this to murali vijay…shaam tak khelenge toh unki g*** phat jaayegi.. but end of the day result was ” indian batsmen ki phat gyi .. 😄😄 #SAvsInd pic.twitter.com/aDJirElMpJ — R.SRINIVAS (@its_srinu) 14 January 2018

India ended the day at 183/5, trailing South Africa by 152 runs. Hardik Pandya (11) and Virat Kohli (85) will resume proceedings on what will be a crucial Day 3. The fortunes of the Indian side will depend on how the two batsmen go about in the morning session. While South Africa are one wicket away from the tail, India has their backs against the wall and need to go about their business smartly.

